You QLD folk might not get the chilly winters us southern states cop, but that doesn’t mean a winter escape can’t still be on the cards. We’ve found some lush QLD Airbnbs in epic, soul-healing surrounds that fit the bill for a cheeky weekender.

From Daintree beauties to hinterland, easy to get to gems – these are our favourite winter Airbnbs for 2020.

This is totally one of those secret celeb stays – the listing even says “privacy and confidentiality ensured”. But hey, if you can get 8 guests to split the $673 / night price tag, imagine how luxe you’d feel.

This cute couples cabin is up near Woodford, where they hold Woodfordia. There’s a wood burning fireplace and, if the weather is good for you, a pool overlooking the beautiful rainforest.

This hippie vibes loft is a dream getaway if you wanna switch off a bit. While you’ve got WiFi at your disposal, all I’d be doing is lying in that little sun bed with a beer and a book.

These glamping tent is not your average stay. There’s a wood fireplace, claw foot bath and more – so you get all the benefits of being smack-bang in the middle of the bush, without having to rough it.

*Technically* more farmstay than rainforest, I still felt Cloud Cottage deserved a mention for that epic bath with a view.

How cute is this little hinterland escape! One of the most adorable QLD Airbnbs I’ve come across, it also features a schmick round pool overlooking the rainforest.

Designed for artists to have some space for inspiration, this little cottage has cassowaries in the yard, if you love rainforest animal sightings.

Look at that pool! Too cold for swimming? There’s a fireplace and a dam where you can sit and watch ducks swimming.

Look at that REMOTENESS. If you wanted to get the hell away from all other people, this is one of the best QLD Airbnbs for doing that.

