Here’s some bloody beaut news for everyone in Queensland – you’re getting a bonus long weekend this year. Yep, there’s no catch to this one (that I can see), you’re just scoring a long weekend in August this year. Can’t complain about that, can ya?

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the good word this morning, officially shifting the annual Ekka public holiday to Friday for one (1) year only. Finally, 2020 has plated up something nice for some of us.

This means that instead of having a rogue day off in the middle of the week (which would have fallen on August 12 this year) Queenslanders will now get a you-beaut three-dayer that weekend instead. So you can rip the scab off a cold one on Thursday arvo, knowing you don’t have to clock back on again until Monday, August 17.

BREAKING: The Ekka public holiday will move from Wednesday, 12 August to Friday, 14 August to support our tourism… Posted by Annastacia Palaszczuk MP on Wednesday, 20 May 2020

Considering the Ekka show can’t happen this year, it really does just make sense to move the day off to make a long weekend of it, right? Plus it’s mid-August so the days will be getting longer, the sun will be a bit warmer, and we’ll hopefully be able to enjoy it with our mates by then.

With regional travel and overnight stays to hopefully open back up in QLD from June 12, the Premier hopes that a sneaky little bonus long weekend this year will encourage fellow Queenslanders to get out bush or over to the beach to help give local tourism a much-needed kick after months of being shut down. Can’t fault that logic, definitely not gonna argue with it.

So there you go, you lucky buggers. Enjoy it. You deserve something to look forward to, that’s for sure.