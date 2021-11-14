The Queensland Government has announced that once the state reaches 70% double dosed (which is v soon), those that are fully vaccinated in New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory will be able to cross over the border into the Sunshine State.

According to News.com.au, with the state set to reach its 70% fully vaccinated target in the coming days, the Queensland Government has revealed a major border restriction change from the roadmap.

Once the state reaches 70% double-dose, anyone who is fully vaccinated and has been in a hotspot in the last 14 days will be able to enter the state by plane. Per the Queensland Health website, areas that have been declared hotspots include all LGAs and unincorporated areas in NSW and Victoria, as well as the ACT region.

This new change applies only to those that are fully vaccinated and who have received a negative COVID-19 test in the 72 hours prior to entering Queensland. Those same people will also be able to quarantine at home rather than at a government-monitored facility.

Hell – and I cannot stress this enough – yeh.

According to QLD Health Minister Yvette D’Ath, via News.com.au, the state is expected to reach that target in the next 24 hours. Yesterday, Queensland administered 23,380 vaccines and more are expected today. D’Ath also stressed that the new restriction may take a few days to roll out after the state reaches 70% on Monday.

Per the Federal Department of Health’s most recent daily vaccine data as of publishing, 69.9% of the state was double vaxxed (hehe, nice). That’s just a bee’s dick away from getting to see friends and family outside of the region. According to that same data, 81.7% of the state has received at least one shot of the vaccine.

“This 70 per cent target is just the start,” D’Ath said.

“We are well on our way to seeing 90 per cent of eligible Queenslanders having their first dose before Christmas.”

Today, the state recorded zero locally acquired cases of COVID-19. There are currently 14 active cases. In total, Queensland has recorded 2,106 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic first hit our shores in March 2020.

Queensland #COVID19 update 14 Nov Today we have recorded 0 new cases of COVID-19. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19. Find your nearest vaccine clinic on our website. pic.twitter.com/dZFykZpIEm — Queensland Health (@qldhealth) November 14, 2021

Earlier this month, the NSW and Victorian border officially reopened to fully vaccinated girls, gays, and theys.