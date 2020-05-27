In a developing and rather concerning situation, a 30-year-old man who died overnight in Queensland is now confirmed to have been positive for COVID-19, despite showing relatively few symptoms prior to his death.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed the death in a press conference this morning, bringing the state’s coronavirus death tally to seven.

The man, from Blackwater in Central Queensland, passed away overnight after being attended to by paramedics. It’s believed he had a “complicated” medical history, and had been unwell for some time prior.

However, the unidentified man had not left Blackwater – which lies some 200km west of Rockhampton – since February, and had not travelled overseas. There had been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Blackwater prior to today.

Furthermore, the positive coronavirus test result was only returned after he had died. Paramedics who attended the scene last night have since been placed into isolation. The man’s partner is also said to be exhibiting symptoms, but has returned a negative test. They have been placed in isolation and will be tested again.

Further complicating this particular case, it’s believe the man had largely remained at home while he was unwell. His partner returned home from work at around 4:30pm yesterday evening to find him unresponsive. Paramedics subsequently declared him deceased after attending the scene.

QLD Health Minister and Deputy Premier Steven Miles stated that the case was a reminder for Queenslanders to not let their guard down, particularly men.

“We urge anyone, anyone in Queensland, but particularly anyone in Blackwater who is suffering symptoms to please go and get tested. This message is particularly important for all the blokes out there. I know that men sometimes fob off their illness, they don’t go and get medical assistance, but it’s incredibly important right now that anyone with symptoms goes and gets tested,” Miles said.

Queensland has recorded 1,058 total cases of coronavirus, but had just 7 remaining active cases in the state at the time of writing.