Qantas Passengers Can Now Buy ‘Neighbour-Free’ Seats For As Little As $30 If You Need Ur Space

Flying is probably one of the most uncomfortable forms of transport for most people. You’re squished up like sardines in a metal flying contraption that’s a thousand feet in the sky with nowhere to go, leaving you with aching butt cheeks.

Well, for passengers who chose to fly with Qantas, the pain of aching bums and congestion is about to become a thing of the past.

Recently, the Aussie airline announced a “neighbour-free” program — AKA Extra Seat for Personal Comfort program (EXST) — which allows passengers in economy to book the seat next to them in order to maximise their comfort during their travels.

“Customers can purchase extra seat/s on Qantas operated and marketed flights for their personal comfort,” the airline stated.

Although the neighbour-free idea sounds really good if you’re yearning to stretch your legs during a flight, there are a bunch of conditions that come with the offer.

According to The Australian, the neighbour-free option will not be available at the point of booking a flight. Instead, customers who have extra space will be sent an email with the option to buy the neighbour-free offer, 48-hours before the flight.

Neighbour-free seats are also not guaranteed. If the spare seat is booked by another traveller at the last minute, the passenger who bought the neighbour-free option will be refunded their moolah.

Although Qantas offers international trips, the neighbour-free option is only available for domestic flights for now.

The Australian reported that neighbour-free seats from Sydney to Gold Coast and Adelaide to Melbourne will set you back $30. From Adelaide to Sydney, the neighbour-free option will cost you an extra $45.

The neighbour-free seats for other routes, including Adelaide to Darwin, Adelaide to Perth, Brisbane to Darwin, Melbourne to Gold Coast, Perth to Darwin, Perth to Melbourne, Perth to Sydney, Adelaide to Brisbane, Brisbane to Perth, Darwin to Sydney and Darwin to Melbourne will set you back $65.

Look, I’m gonna sound like a ‘yuuge hypocrite, but as someone who is 4″11, I do not mind the small spaces at all. But I can definitely see the want/need for these seats, especially if they become available for international flights.

The idea of literally sleeping in the clouds by having a whole aisle to yourself sounds delightful. Even though Qantas warned that some armrests don’t go all the way up…