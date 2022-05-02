America. Land of the Free. Where corporations demonstrate their allyship to the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month by asking them to buy products.

It appears US Target has already unveiled at least part of their Pride Month clothing line in stores.

And it is what? Sickening! Kind of.

In a recent TikTok from user @americanscapegoat set to RuPaul’s verse in Miley Cyrus’s “Cattitude” – AKA one of the more extra songs you will hear today – viewers get a peek at the new collection.

There’s slogan tees, underpants featuring the colours of the trans flag and a whole lot of rainbows. Go off, Target.

The clothes are generally pretty inoffensive. They’re even kinda cool,when you consider people genuinely wearing the designs with pride in themselves and their loved ones.

But as the video hovers over a somewhat bewildering tee that features a series of pronouns as a graphic design choice, you gotta wonder who these clothes are actually for.

Folks on TikTok seem to agree.

“Oh no. We are sashaying into deals,” said one TikTokker.

“Yaasss capitalism,” added another.

The clothes do have a certain “Hi Gay!” energy to them.

But hey. If wearing clothes from this collection helps people to feel good about who they are, that is awesome.