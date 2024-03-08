Do You Know An LGBTQIA+-Owned Business? Nominate Them For Our Map And We’ll Spread The Word

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with BWYASSS to connect the LGBTQIA+ community across the country.

Ever wanted an Aussie map that shows you every location where you can support LGBTQIA+-run businesses all around the country? Well, luckily for you, we made one! And now, you can nominate your mates’ business to feature on it so everyone can find out about it.

By ourselves, we are just one person, but together, we are a community banding together to support each other.

So, do your friends/family/colleagues/acquaintances who are part of the LGBTQIA+ community run a business? Or are you simply a stan of an LGBTQIA+-run business? The more businesses you nominate, the better in our humble opinion.

All you have to do to nominate is fill in the form below. It’s that simple.

From locations, venues, businesses and events, make sure to save this article so you can check back at any time. Where/what will you experience first?

LGBTQIA+ Owned Businesses In Australia

Here’s a sneak peek of some Australian LGBTQIA+-owned businesses:

Skin Balance, ACT

Aussie Boys Australia, NSW

Thrill House Tattoo, QLD

Red Parka, TAS

See Someone Studio, SA

Crucible Tattoo Co, VIC

Ampersand Estates, WA

LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Venues In Australia

You deserve to have venues that you feel safe in, so we’ve compiled a list of LGBTQIA+ inclusive venues.

From bars and cafes to resorts, hotels even universities, there’s a venue for every occasion across Australia that you don’t have to worry about.

Here’s a sneak peek of some Australian LGBTQIA+ inclusive venues:

La La La’s, NSW

Tilley’s Devine Cafe Gallery, ACT

Kings Beach Tavern, QLD

Mary’s Poppin, SA

Pride Of Our Footscray, VIC

The Flaming Galah, WA

LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Events In Australia

We’re never going to say no to a party. Nothing but the best events were put in this list so you can really get down and boogie.

(And show them how it’s done.)

Here’s a sneak peek of some Australian LGBTQIA+ inclusive events:

Springout Festival, ACT

Broken Heel Festival, NSW

Fabalice Festival, NT

Big Gay Day, QLD

Feast Festival, SA

Taspride Parade And Party In The Park, TAS

History Can Be Queer Shepparton Festival, VIC

Albany Pride, WA

