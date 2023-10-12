It’s Thunderstorm Asthma Season So Fellow Pollen Haters Should Probably Just Pull A Sickie

Hay fever and asthma sufferers alike had better prepare, as health departments around the country are warning that not only is pollen season is upon us but the wet weather could bring with it thunderstorm asthma.

Yep, it’s time to stock up on those antihistamines and tissues, because these next few months are going to suck!

In case you didn’t know, it’s high risk season for thunderstorm asthma and pollen from now until December. And yep, thunderstorm asthma is exactly what it sounds like – asthma induced by a certain type of thunderstorm – so if you do suffer at least you’ve got a good excuse to stay home on rainy days.

But seriously, don’t mess around. Melbourne already had the world’s worst epidemic thunderstorm asthma event in 2016 in which 10 people died and thousands more suffered.

So remember to get your meds stocked and keep that asthma puffer handy. Given it’s difficult to predict when a storm could strike, your best bet could just be to stay in bed for a couple of months.