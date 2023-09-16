A Man Has Been Charged After A 15 Y.O. Was Allegedly Dragged 2Kms By A Car In Sydney’s West

A teenage boy is in an induced coma after he was allegedly dragged for two kilometres by a car in western Sydney.

According to 9News, New South Wales Police claim a 15-year-old boy was dragged by a car after he met a 19-year-old man for a “transaction” after 7pm on Friday night in Forge Street, Blacktown.

During the alleged “transaction”, it is reported that the pair began to argue, leading the 19-year-old to drive away. As the man drove away, it is alleged that the teen was dragged along Sunnyholt and Vardys road before falling in front of a petrol station.

He was then taken to Blacktown Hospital before transferring to The Children’s Hospital in Westmead, where authorities confirmed he’s been put in an induced coma.

Detective Chief Inspector Jason Pietruszka added that the 15-year-old suffered multiple facial fractures and other injuries that have yet to be determined, as per 9News.

According to the publication, Pietruszka said a second car — which was reportedly driven by someone the 15-year-old knew — had “interacted” with the first car after the teen fell onto the road.

The Inspector also claimed that the 15-year-old was hanging from the passenger side window, however, they’ve yet to confirm how the teen exited the vehicle.

Soon after the incident, a car was stopped at Sentry Drive in Stanhope Gardens.

The 19-year-old driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and supply of a prohibited drug.

The man was refused bail and is set to appear at Parramatta Local Court later today.

NSW Police are urging anyone with CCTV footage, dash-cam footage or any information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.