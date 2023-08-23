Peter Dutton Cooked Himself On Kitchen Cabinet By Calling His Daughter His ‘Best Mistake’

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton appeared last night on the ABC’s interview program Kitchen Cabinet with Annabel Crabb, where she served custard slice with a side of roasted politician. Meanwhile Dutton plated up some weird comments on his daughter and convoluted stance against The Voice, because of course he did.

During the episode Crabb and Dutton spoke on a variety of topics including Dutton’s time as a police officer, his controversial opinions, his start in politics, and his family.

When talking about his children’s views on his career and early family life, Dutton opened up for the first time about the birth of his daughter Rebecca who was conceived outside of marriage with his partner Rachel. Because what we really wanted was to think about his sex life, thanks but no thanks!

Peter Dutton is also the father of two sons, Tom and Harry, with wife Kirilly.

Reflecting on the birth of his daughter he admitted: “That was a difficult period. But Rebecca is 21 now and yeah. Just turned into the most beautiful young lady. You describe it as a mistake at the time, but the best mistake I ever made.”

Now that’s all well and lovely, but why did he need to go on national TV and refer to her birth as a mistake?

In trying to appeal to his conservative voter base, the Liberal MP is clearly attempting to highlight that he believes in traditional family values, despite past actions. However he could have just, like, not gone that far?

Other highlights from the episode include:

Annabel Crabb making potato-head jokes to Dutton’s face while he wields a knife

Peter Dutton being unsure if his sister even votes for him lol

Dutton stating he meditates, and Crabb immediately asking if his mantra is “Stop The Boats”

Dutton self-diagnosing himself with PTSD from time as cop, but didn’t get therapy ‘cos why would you?

But it’s not a proper Kitchen Cabinet unless there’s dessert, and Annabel Crabb’s final offerings are *chef kiss*.

Crabb reflected on Dutton’s recent (but still too late) remorse he was not present for Rudd’s apology to the Stolen Generations, and asked if he sees he could be repeating that mistake by opposing The Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Dutton disagreed, asserting The Voice lacks detail, and went on to say “people should have the ability to air their opinions without being shouted down,” proving self-awareness only strikes once.

In preparation for the episode’s release Crabb stated online, “I’m going to jump off socials for a bit now, as there is a lot of free character assessment flying around about what this episode is GOING to be like.”

So here’s hoping the audience are kind to Annabel Crabb, and all feel free to “air their opinions without being shouted down” about her guest — just as he would want.