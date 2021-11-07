Good evening girls, gays, theys and that weird-shaped guy on the Pedestrian crossing sign, I come bearing great news. PEDESTRIAN.TV (that’s us) is launching a daily news podcast!

Yep, all your favourite eye-ripping headlines are coming into audio form. Think of it as you would your favourite audiobook, but cooler and with a lot more references to all the wild entertainment, online, sports, style and politics stories that go down across the country and beyond.

The Pedestrian Daily Podcast will be launching as part of an exclusive partnership with Spotify, and will be hand-gifting you a brand-spanking-new episode every day, from Monday to Friday for a 5-minute jolt of all the daily news that matters.

Your prestigious host will be writer, comedian and fellow homosexual Louis Hanson, who is guaranteed to add a touch of humour and spice to the batshit yarns that you know and love on Pedestrian.

“PEDESTRIAN.TV is all about bringing young Aussies the stories they need to know about in a relatable, accessible way,” said Pedestrian.TV’s Head of Editorial, and my stunning boss, Josie Rozenberg-Clarke.

“With PEDESTRIAN DAILY, we’re extending this approach into the audio space, delivering our spicy brand of news direct to our audience’s ears first thing in the morning. What better way to kick off the day?”

Couldn’t have said it better myself, really.

READ MORE Spotify Now Lets You Suss How Musically Compatible You Are With Ya Mates So Get Ready For War

“We’re huge fans of PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s irreverent and honest take on daily news and we know our audience is as well,” said Ben Watts, Head of Studios at Spotify Australia & New Zealand.

“We also know Spotify listeners want more short-form news podcasts, so the opportunity to collaborate with PEDESTRIAN.TV to deliver a daily podcast made perfect sense for our business.”

If you need me I’m going to be at the train station every morning getting my daily 5-minute hit of Pedestrian’s news before I head into my job… where I write the news… for Pedestrian. The content slaps, what can I say.

You can have a listen to the Pedestrian Daily Podcast right here.