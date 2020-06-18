IRL Elle Woods Kim Kardashian has signed an exclusive deal with Spotify to co-host and co-produce a prison reform podcast, according to the Wall Street Journal.

We don’t know much about the terms of the deal just yet, but the announcement follows Joe Rogan’s $100 million deal, so it’s safe to assume there’s a decent chunk of money involved in the contract.

Kardashian-West will serve as a co-host and co-producer for the podcast, alongside TV producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi.

If you’re wondering why Kim Kardashian is hosting a criminal justice reform podcast, it’s actually not as weird as you’d think. Kim has been a huge voice for criminal justice reform in recent years, and is well on her way to becoming a qualified lawyer, so she’s actually somewhat of an expert on the topic. Back in 2018 she even successfully convinced Donald Trump to grant clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, who was facing life in prison for non-violent drug charges.

According to the WSJ, the podcast will deep dive into the case of Kevin Keith, who was sentenced to death after convicted of three murder charges in 1994. However, the Ohio state governor later commuted the death sentence after Keith’s attorney’s raised reasonable doubt about his guilt. The case has been thoroughly investigated by Rothschild Ansaldi, who we can only assume will discuss her findings in the podcast.

From what we know so far, it sounds like listeners could expect a similar vibe to the uber-successful Serial podcast that we all know and love.

The move comes as Spotify begins to make major moves in the podcast space following the acquisition of the Parcast and Gimlet Media networks in recent months.

Spotify is yet to announce a release date for the podcast, but we’ll be sure to update you as soon as more information is available.