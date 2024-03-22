300,000 Condoms Provided For Athletes At Paris Olympics As Intimacy Ban From Last Games Dropped

Athletes will all walk away with something after the Paris 2024 Olympics, as the organisers have confirmed that they will be providing the thousands of competitors with 300,000 condoms. So if they’re not coming home wrapped in gold, silver, or bronze, at least they won’t be coming home raw.

That’s right, a total of 300,000 Paris Olympics-themed condoms will be given out to the 10,500 athletes who compete in this year’s Games.

As calculated by the ABC, that’s enough for two condoms for every athlete for every day of the Games.

So to any Olympians reading… do with that information what you will and make our country proud.

“It is very important that the conviviality here is something big,” Laurent Michaud, the Olympic Village Director told Sky News.

“Working with the athletes commission, we wanted to create some places where the athletes would feel very enthusiastic and comfortable.”

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

This means right now across the globe, thousands of athletes are currently squeezing in whatever last-minute training they can for the most important physical test known to humankind: the bonkers sexual athletics that occur in the Olympic Village (allegedly).

Just kidding, of course, they’re all training for their respective sports.

And training hard… rock hard.

Notably, the Paris Games will also see the lifting of the intimacy bans that were set in place during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Ya know, the same Olympics that had those cardboard “sex-proof” beds.

The city of love is far from the first Olympic host to provide its athletes with condoms.

The first Games to encourage athletes in the Village to wrap it before they tap it was the 1988 Seoul Olympics, which wanted to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS. However, Seoul provided its athletes with only 8,500 condoms. It is not known how long they lasted.

Since then, every following Olympics has given out condoms to its athletes. Sydney provided 90,000 in the 2000 Olympics, and even Tokyo gave out 150,000 condoms — that it encouraged athletes to treat as a commemorative item, rather than something to put to use.

The record for most condoms given out at an Olympics goes to Rio, who in 2016 provided Olympians with a total of 450,000 condoms, which included 100,000 female condoms.