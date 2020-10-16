Mike Wazowski shark. That’s all I really need to say to get the point across. Mike. Wazowski. Shark.

I don’t know if your eyes have laid eyes on his eye yet but… eye am simply shocked at how cute this thing kinda looks. I mean you simply must adore the one-eyed shark.

But hey, you didn’t come here to see me making puns about eyes, you came here to see Mike Wazowksi shark.

Cyclops of the Sea: Pictures of a One-Eyed Shark http://t.co/3rMSl7Lxc0 pic.twitter.com/hoVkKYj0qa — Live Science (@LiveScience) April 28, 2015

Known as the “cyclops of the sea”, this bad boy has popped up in years before, but just today, another has emerged from the depths, according to The Sun.

The Mike Wazowski shark suffers from a condition known as cyclopia, which is when the front section of the brain fails to separate the paths of the eye into two hollows.

The 2020 unborn one-eyed shark was found when the mother’s womb was cut open after being trapped in a net in Maluku Province, Indonesia.

Inside the already dead mother were three little shark bubs, except one noticeably only had one eye, which I’m sure would’ve been a completely normal thing for the kids nearby to gaze upon.

“This is extremely rare, as far as I know, less than 50 examples of an abnormality like this have been recorded,” Felipe Galván-Magaña of the Mexican Institute of Sciences stated on the Pisces Fleet blog in 2011.

The 2011 one-eyed shark was picked up off the coast of Baja California Sur, Mexico.

This was the first time that photos of the amazing little creatures really started to go crazy, but scientists were quick to put forward that such a creature would never live long in the wild.

just saying if sharks were one-eyed they would be a lot less intimidating — abbie ???? (@peetasmcllark) October 11, 2020

I mean, they definitely have a point, nobody is really going to be intimidated by a Mike Wazowski shark.