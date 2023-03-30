Organisers for a sold-out Barack Obama speaking event in Melbourne have apologised after they cancelled last minute on Wurundjeri elder Aunty Joy Murphy, who was scheduled to give a Welcome to Country.

78-year-old Wurundjeri elder Aunty Joy Murphy was slated to open Obama’s speaking event at John Cain Arena in Melbourne on Wednesday, which is situated on Wurundjeri land.

Per The Guardian, Murphy requested with event organisers Growth Faculty if she could have a support person with her at the event and also organise a culturally significant gift for the former American president.

Shortly after she was reportedly removed from the event proceedings due to “security reasons” and replaced with Wurundjeri-Willam woman Mandy Nicholson.

“She was told that she was being ‘too difficult’ and was removed from event proceedings,” the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation said in an official statement.

“This is a deep offence to the Wurundjeri people and to all First Nations people.

“Our Welcome to Country protocols are our traditional law and practice that have been used to welcome and offer protection to our guests on Wurundjeri lands for millennia.”

Wurundjeri Elder Aunty Joy Murphy has been told that she was being “too difficult” and removed from performing a Welcome to Country at @BarackObama’s Melbourne event after asking to bring a support person, and present Mr Obama with a gift. pic.twitter.com/v9eFOSSSFX — Madeline Hayman-Reber (@MadelineHayman) March 29, 2023

“They have always shown me respect and accepted my Welcome as a gift from our people,” Aunty Joy Murphy told the National Indigenous Times.

“I have been shocked and distressed by the way I have been treated by event organisers.

“I am 78 years of age. I have never been treated or spoken to in this way in the past.

“I do not want this to be a reflection on President Obama. I am a leader of the Wurundjeri Nation. I asked to be treated as an equal.”

Although representatives for Obama have not yet made a statement of apology, Growth Faculty confirmed in a statement that they have spoken with Aunty Joy Murphy to apologise, and have booked her in for a Welcome at a “business lunch” on Thursday.

READ MORE Lidia Thorpe Has Quit The Greens So She Can Keep Fighting For First Nations Sovereignty

“Growth Faculty had been working with Aunty Joy and the Wurundjeri community for many weeks ahead of last night’s event,” the organisation said in a statement.

“Due to security requirements, the organisation was unable to accommodate last-minute changes to the agreed-upon ceremony.

“Growth Faculty has apologised to Aunty Joy that last night’s ceremony could not be changed.”

I hope these companies realise that Welcome to Country is something steeped in cultural significance. A few extremely reasonable requests from a First Nations elder should not throw “security” into disarray.