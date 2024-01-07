Another Set Of Warnings Have Been Issued For The East Coast As Horrific Weather Predicted

Residents of Victoria and NSW have been urged to prepare for “dangerous and life-threatening” flash flooding as heavy rainfall is expected to batter the states this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has warned that parts of eastern Australia are set to face heavy rainfall from Sunday afternoon until Monday, which could lead to life-threatening flash flooding.

According to the BoM warning, areas in southern NSW — including Wagga Wagga, Albury, Tumbarumba, Narrandera, Lockhart and Jerilderie — and northern Victoria — including Echuca, Shepparton, Wodonga, Wangaratta, Bright and Falls Creek — will be impacted by the severe weather event.

The recent forecast comes days after both states were hit with severe thunderstorms, which led to deadly flash flooding.

As per 9News, Emergency Management Commissioner Rick Nugent said they were planning for 150mm of rain during the weather event, however, there’s a possibility that the state could see upwards of 200mm instead.

“We are planning here at the state control centre and out in the regions for what is possible. We are planning for an in excess of 200mm of rain. We ask that you also plan for higher levels, wherever you are across the state. Particularly if you’re in flood-prone areas,” Nugent said at a press conference on Saturday.

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve already had a significant amount of rain and many of the rivers, creeks and water catchment areas are quite full. So it’s highly likely that there will be flash floods in flood areas.”

Nugent went on to emphasise that people staying in caravan parks and camping near water are at high risk of being affected by the severe weather event.

Over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Eastern Australia has been inundated with severe storms, which have killed at least 10 people and left thousands of residents without power.

Last week, two people were killed in Victoria’s east. It is reported that the pair were killed after a flash flood hit their campsite on December 26.

Speaking to The Guardian, Tim Wiebusch — Victoria’s State Emergency Service Chief — says they’ve already seen 20 flood rescues so far in 2024.

Image source: Getty Images / Diego Fedele