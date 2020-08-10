It’s been an absolute shocker of a year. From bushfires, to the pandemic, to Tiger King, things have been unnervingly chaotic in our year thus far. Now Australia’s got a goddamn reverse waterfall to deal with.

Winds of up to 70 km/h battered against the NSW coast on Monday, quite literally pushing water and sea spray up over the 25-metre-high cliffs of the Royal National Park. This folks, is what we’re calling a reverse waterfall from now on.

Sure, maybe a meteorologist or potamologist might not use the exact phrase “reverse waterfall” to describe what’s going on that the moment, but I sure as fuck will.

Gaze upon the footage captured by 7 News and try telling me what we’re witnessing isn’t a reverse waterfall.

A severe weather warning for damaging winds and damaging surf is current for Sydney, Central Coast, Mid North Coast, Hunter and Illawarra areas. At the moment, wind gusts of 70km/h are producing several reverse waterfalls in the Royal National Park. https://t.co/OF81oZFF1j pic.twitter.com/kQIZlsOnMc — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 10, 2020

For obvious reasons, Twitter agreed.

People are simultaneously tired of what 2020 keeps throwing at us, amazed at this kooky natural phenomenon, and also feeling grateful for this wonderful piece of joke fodder.

The verdict is in, y’all: the reverse waterfall is very 2020, but also very cursed.

society: please 2020 we've had enough, we can't take anymore

2020: sorry did someone say "reverse waterfalls"? https://t.co/sAjyT7o8I3 — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) August 10, 2020

Who had reverse waterfall on their 2020 bingo card? https://t.co/2bFKX2wkmr — Alan Baxter (@AlanBaxter) August 10, 2020

Reverse racism is not a thing but I’m glad these are https://t.co/zD8xkn0hmT — Benjamin Law 羅旭能 (@mrbenjaminlaw) August 10, 2020

question what part of the book of revelation’s is this?? ???? https://t.co/P42BEbGo0K — brenna dunn (@brennakdunn) August 10, 2020

Any of my geography nerd mates know if there’s a word for this that isn’t “reverse waterfall”? https://t.co/Hl02NnaNvB — Anthony Sharwood ❄️ (@antsharwood) August 10, 2020

Don't go reversing waterfalls, please stick to the gravitational pull you're used to. https://t.co/uMFYK8BgHh — Kara Schlegl (@karaschlegl) August 10, 2020

me: will just have a ciggy over the back fence, mum will never know

the back fence: https://t.co/ZtAZAeeUGX — “the curfew lad” (@maximum_sincere) August 10, 2020

If you’re unlucky enough to have been on the boardwalk when the reverse waterfall formed… I’m sorry. It must feel like shit to get dumped by a wave while standing well above sea level.

But please, for the love of god, nobody show the Americans. The last thing we need is more stale “Australia is upside down” jokes.

Let’s stick to the “how wild is 2020” jokes for the time being instead.