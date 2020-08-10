It’s been an absolute shocker of a year. From bushfires, to the pandemic, to Tiger King, things have been unnervingly chaotic in our year thus far. Now Australia’s got a goddamn reverse waterfall to deal with.

Winds of up to 70 km/h battered against the NSW coast on Monday, quite literally pushing water and sea spray up over the 25-metre-high cliffs of the Royal National Park. This folks, is what we’re calling a reverse waterfall from now on.

Sure, maybe a meteorologist or potamologist might not use the exact phrase “reverse waterfall” to describe what’s going on that the moment, but I sure as fuck will.

Gaze upon the footage captured by 7 News and try telling me what we’re witnessing isn’t a reverse waterfall.

For obvious reasons, Twitter agreed.

People are simultaneously tired of what 2020 keeps throwing at us, amazed at this kooky natural phenomenon, and also feeling grateful for this wonderful piece of joke fodder.

The verdict is in, y’all: the reverse waterfall is very 2020, but also very cursed.

If you’re unlucky enough to have been on the boardwalk when the reverse waterfall formed… I’m sorry. It must feel like shit to get dumped by a wave while standing well above sea level.

But please, for the love of god, nobody show the Americans. The last thing we need is more stale “Australia is upside down” jokes.

Let’s stick to the “how wild is 2020” jokes for the time being instead.

A Definitive Ranking Of Queensland's Best Waterfalls You Can Actually Swim In
BoM Boffins Reckon A Very Wet 'La Niña' Weather Event Could Hit Us This Year & Hey, Why Not
