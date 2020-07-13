The NSW government is set to reintroduce harder restrictions for pubs across the state following the Crossroads Hotel outbreak over the weekend.

So far, 21 confirmed coronavirus cases can be linked to an outbreak at Casula’s Crossroads Hotel, sparking concerns across the state.

According to the SMH, the new rules will be announced by the NSW government on Tuesday, and will impact pubs – but not clubs or restaurants. Interestingly, the new rule will not impact the Star Casino, which was slapped with a $5000 fine for not enforcing social distancing regulations on Saturday night.

Under the new restrictions, group bookings will be reduced to 10 people, down from 20 previously. Additionally, large venues across the state will have a maximum capacity of 300 people.

In addition to the reduced capacity, it is also understood that the decision will force venues to be stricter with their contact tracing efforts.

The decision to increase social distancing restrictions was made in a meeting on Monday night after the Australian Hotels Association approached the Berejiklian government with a proposal to make pubs safer amid the recent outbreak, SMH reports.

“Full credit to the AHA, they came to the government with stronger steps they are prepared to take,” a senior government source told SMH. ” This isn’t about the government being heavy-handed, it’s about tightening existing restrictions.”

The news comes after Double Bay’s Golden Sheaf pub, the Crossroads Hotel in Casula and Sydney’s Star Casino were all fined for breaching social distancing last week.

Following the recent outbreak, Police Minister David Elliot issued a stern warning for venues to comply with the law.

“I’m appealing to all licensees, all pubs, to learn from this mistake and see what’s going on in Victoria. If they are under any illusion – under any illusion whatsoever – that we are through this in NSW, they are sadly mistaken,” he said on Monday. “We don’t want to see the hospitality industry close down again and go into lock down again, because it may not survive.”

More to come.