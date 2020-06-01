Today’s the day. Around the country, pubs are reopening for more than just a handful of people, and so too are restaurants and cafes.

The eased restrictions apply to New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia. Things are finally looking good, but there are still a bunch of slightly different rules and regulations that we need to follow, both for everyone’s safety and so nobody cops a fine.

Here’s what the go is in pubs, cafes and restaurants around Australia, starting from June 1.

New South Wales

Pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants can now have 50 people at a time, up from a mere 10 people.

For the first time in months, you can even grab a drink without ordering food.

Customers will still need four square metres of space to enforce social distancing and restaurants won’t be allowed to take large bookings of more than 10 people. Everyone will also have to be seated.

However, some venues might be able to get around the 50 person limit.

Some RSL clubs, for example, can have 50 people per dining venue, meaning if they have multiple venues, they can have more than 50 people.

Meanwhile, beauty and nail salons will also reopen, so long as there are no shared magazines. Tattoo studios remain shut.

A bunch of other things are reopening today too, including museums, galleries, zoos, cinemas and religious services.

Victoria

Pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants are now allowed to reopen for up to 20 people at a time.

Unlike NSW, people will only be able to order drinks if they also grab something to eat.

There’s also a limit of six people per table, and because there’s a no-standing rule, it basically means you can only really go with five of your mates.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg gets the privilege of doing what we all want to this morning. And he gets to call it work. From today Melbourne’s pubs restaurants and cafes will be able to reopen to 20 people @AAPNewswire pic.twitter.com/YFjCptrVQV — Benita Kolovos (@benitakolovos) June 1, 2020

Everyone who visits will also have to provide their name and contact details for contact-tracing purposes.

The state government is hoping to up this limit to 50 people by June 22, and to 100 people by July.

On top of this, beauty salons, museums, galleries, zoos, cinemas, playgrounds and more will also be able to reopen for up to 20 people. This also includes tattoo studios.

South Australia

South Australia, ahead of NSW and VIC, is now letting pubs, clubs, cafes, restaurants and, of course, wineries, have up to 80 people at a time, so long as there are no more than 20 people in each individual room.

The new changes also mean people won’t have to be seated the whole time, and you can also order drinks without ordering food.

Unlike NSW, the pokies and other gaming areas are still closed.

The same 80-20 rule applies to cinemas, museums, galleries and other venues.

Queensland

As of today, the restrictions on pubs, cafes and restaurants remain the same: 20 people per venue.

However, there is one restriction being eased today.

Queenslanders can now travel freely within the state, meaning weekends away are back on the cards again.

Despite this, the state’s borders remain closed to outsiders, no matter how publicly the nation’s premiers beef over it.