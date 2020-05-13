NSW pubs are set to open their doors on Friday, alongside cafés and restaurants, as the Berejiklian government looks to ease statewide restrictions, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

According to the publication, NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet confirmed that pubs and clubs would be included in the list of services reopened to the public on Friday.

9News reports that pubs will be open to 10 punters at a time, similar to the 10-patron rule for cafés and restaurants.

“I appreciate the frustration expressed by the pubs and clubs, and in fact, in NSW our treasurer and our deputy premier and key ministers are meeting with industry to work out a plan for NSW,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian had told Sunrise this morning.

While there is no confirmation, as of yet, as to how this 10-person pub rule will be implemented, the thought of 10 people sitting in a bar or club is intriguing, to say the least.

Oh well, one step closer to living out our Kath and Kim nightclub fantasy, I guess.