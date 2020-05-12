You won’t be able to open it for at least a coupla months yet, but if you’re in the market for a pandemic bargain and/or looking to get a foot in the hospitality ownership door, then boy oh boy does Gumtree ever have a bargain for you.

An entire bar in the Sydney Olympic Park precinct is currently up for grabs via a Gumtree listing, with the asking price reportedly cleaved in half due to the pandemic shutdowns.

For a cool $80,000 – that’s it – the “profitable bar” in the “heart of Sydney Olympic Park” could be all yours.

The listing asserts that the bar “makes money from not a lot of hours,” is “easy to operate with simple menu and easy preparation of food,” and is “set up with a Mexican bar, fully licensed to 1am and can sell alcohol without food” with a capacity of 120 (in, y’know, non-social distancing conditions).

A little further digging indicates that the bar is almost certainly the Mexica Cocktail Bar, which sits within almost literal spitting distance of ANZ Stadium, GIANTS Stadium, and Qudos Bank Arena.

With a lease that doesn’t expire until July 2024 and plenty of potential foot traffic once restriction conditions lift and large events resume, the listing is encouraging any eager punters to “grab a corona special” and “see out the next few months then prepare to cash in and recoup your investment in under a year.”

So if you’ve got a stack of cash lying around, a burning desire to be a benevolent bar owner who gets to swan about shouting random punters drinks but not so much that you end up on Bar Rescue, but also the patience to wait until probably March-ish next year to fully realise that dream, then give the listing the ole’ butcher’s hook.

Of all the gin joints in all the world, this is the one that could be yours thanks to an impulsive bit of online spending.