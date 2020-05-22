HUGE BLOODY NEWS. THE PUB, MATES. IT’S PRETTY MUCH BACK.

NSW will allow up to 50 patrons in pubs, restaurants and cafes from June 1, in an unbelievably good sign that things are Getting Back To Normal.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian made the announcement Friday afternoon.

However, there will of course be restrictions. Bookings will still legally be maxed at 10 people, so no major group bookings for now. The four-square-metre rule is still in effect, so smaller venues will not be to reach that 50 patron limit. And you’ll still need to be seated at a table, even if it’s a pub.

“There is no mingling, no standing around,” Berejiklian said.

“There are strict guidelines in place, which will ensure that we can do this safely.”

More to come.