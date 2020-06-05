In what’s probably one of the great All Over The Bloody Shop days for the NSW Government, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has reportedly given the NRL the all clear to allow fans back into games from next Thursday on.

On a day where the Premier outright called planned protest action illegal and action against organisers in the Supreme Court is being taken, the Government has this afternoon flipped completely around to allow crowds back into NRL stadiums.

According to reports, the Manly vs Brisbane game on Thursday, June 11th will be the first NRL game to welcome fans in this season, in strictly limited numbers.

It’s understood that Government officials ticked off on NRL stadiums having the same rules applied to them as pubs, clubs, restaurants, and cafes in the state.

Currently, those establishments are allowed a capacity of 50 people, with a strict one-person per four-square-metre rule. Similar restrictions are expected to apply to NRL games moving forward.

READ MORE Scott Morrison Just Told Everyone To Stay Home Instead Of Attending A BLM Rally This Weekend

While the number of fans in the stands will initially be heavily limited, league officials are bullish about larger numbers being allowed into grounds from July 1st.

It’s unknown at this stage whether fans in the stands will be required to purchase food when buying alcohol, similar to current restrictions that apply to pubs and clubs.

Still, how’s that for a day in the life of a State Government: Moving to outlaw a peaceful protest at noon, okaying large outdoor gatherings at the footy by 5.

You can’t say they do nothing.