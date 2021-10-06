We did it folks!! It’s time to rejoice!! NSW has officially reached 70% fully vaccinated, and that means certain freedoms are imminent!!

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has confirmed that 70% of NSW’s eligible population aged over 16 have now received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, five whole days before our deadline!! We love to see it!! Brb, I am tearing up a little.

That being said, don’t get too excited, because this does NOT mean it’s ‘freedom day’. The milestone means NSW will see an easing of certain restrictions next week for people who are fully vaccinated — you can finally have your mates over, go to the pub, do some non-essential shopping, and leave your LGA. However, certain measures and caps still remain.

Honestly, I am quivering with excitement at the thought of being able to have friends over. No more depression-spiralling alone every night for me!!

The mammoth effort across the nation to get the jab has seen vaccination rates soar. Just today, Australia administered a record-breaking 350,856 vaccine doses.

At the time of writing, 80% of the eligible population across the country has now had their first dose, with nearly 60% being double-jabbed. NSW is expected to reach 90% first dose tomorrow, with ACT in the lead at 95% first dose.

And of course, this means we are one step closer to reaching 80% fully vaccinated, when even more restrictions will ease.

You can read about all our new, gradually implemented freedoms here. If you need me, I’ll be happy-sobbing while scheduling reunions with all of my loved ones who I haven’t seen in months.