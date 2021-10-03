People who are fully vaccinated in NSW and come into contact with a positive case of COVID will have their isolation time halved, starting next week.

NSW Health officials announced on Sunday that after the state reaches 70% fully vaccinated, which is expected to be on October 11, fully vaccinated individuals only have to isolate for seven days if they come in contact with a positive case, rather than 14 days.

Once they reach six days of isolation, they must get retested. If the test comes back as negative, they can end isolation on the seventh day. If it comes back positive, then they must isolate for 14 days regardless of vaccination status.

“We know most cases will occur in the full first seven-day period,” NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said.

“If (an isolated person) remains well after seven days, after a day seven test and day six test, they have very little chance of becoming infectious afterwards.

“As a precaution, we ask those individuals not to (go into) a hospitality (venue), and to work from home where practical for the rest of the seven days.”

NSW is set to hit 70% of the state fully vaccinated next week. Currently, the state’s eligible population is 67% fully vaccinated, with nearly 90% of the population having had at least one dose.

With the 70% mark will come an easing of some restrictions for fully vaccinated people, including being able to have home visitors, go to the shops, eat at hospitality venues and go to the hairdressers.

