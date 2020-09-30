Naya Rivera’s younger sister Nickayla *does* live with the late star’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, but has confirmed that “nothing romantic is going on.”

After days of speculation, a source close to the Rivera family has confirmed that Nickayla has moved in with Naya’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey following her sister’s death, but it’s not the romantic relationship some were assuming.

“Ryan was always close with Naya’s family. He is beyond grateful that Nickayla has basically stopped her life to focus on Josey,” a source told PEOPLE Magazine.

“Everyone is still very upset, but they all have the same goal. They just want to give Josey the best life possible. Nickayla’s only focus right now is Josey. She is around every day to play with and care for Josey. They all live together right now.”

Although many people have speculated that there is more to the relationship, the source confirmed that “there is nothing romantic going on between Ryan and Nickayla. They only live together because this is what’s best for Josey (Naya’s son) right now.”

Basically, Nickayla has just put her life on hold to help her nephew and former brother-in-law adjust to life without Naya as easily and painlessly as possible.

The confirmation comes just days after Nickayla defended her actions online, asserting that she is just “showing up for my nephew” and is “not concerned with the way things look.”

“What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others and never take a moment for granted. I hope you all can do the same.”

Dorsey also took to Instagram to share a lengthy video expressing his gratitude for Nickayla and the rest of Naya’s family for supporting him in the wake of her death. The actor said he considered himself lucky to “have family on both sides who support and who have helped out tremendously.”

″And to have a young woman who is his blood and tití, who is willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things, uproot her situation for the betterment of your child so when you put your child to bed, you don’t always have to be alone with your thoughts,″ he said of Nickayla.

However, this is the first time anyone close to the family has given absolute confirmation that the relationship is not romantic. So hopefully, we can put the rumour to bed now and just let the family grieve and attempt to get on with their lives in whatever way they see fit.

The whole situation truly just looks like a family coming together in the wake of a tragedy to give Naya’s son the best start to life possible.