Nickayla Rivera has issued a statement regarding her living situation after rumours sparked that she is living with Ryan Dorsey, her late sister Naya’s ex husband.

Following her sister’s death, Nickayla has stepped up to help care for her nephew, which really isn’t particularly spicy or surprising. But, as you’d expect, rumours absolutely exploded when pictures emerged of her helping Dorsey move house and go grocery shopping.

The rumours sparked after the Daily Mail reported that the pair were “holding hands” at a local Target. The photo is blurry, but I’ll leave it up to you to decide whether or not they’re holding hands.

To assert that Nickayla’s actions right now mean anything more than the fact that she cares for her nephew seems extremely insensitive, but the rumours have gotten so bad that she’s had to publicly make a statement on the matter.

“In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends and family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself,” She wrote Monday in her Instagram Stories.

“Im not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure,” the model continued. “What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all can do the same.”

Although Nickayla didn’t explicitly deny a romantic relationship with Dorsey, or her living situation, I think she deserves the respect and privacy to just do what she needs to do right now.

It hasn’t even been three months since Naya Rivera’s tragic passing, and on top of the grief they’re undoubtedly suffering with, it’s not exactly shocking to believe that Nickayla would step in to help out her former brother-in-law with babysitting and general household tasks.

Obviously, we can’t outright *deny* the rumours that they might have a romantic relationship (because they haven’t denied it themselves), but until anything is confirmed, it’s probably best to just let the pair live their lives.

At this stage, all this looks like is a sister/sister-in-law/aunty stepping up to the plate to help her family in what must be a challenging time.