Netflix, continuing its wild mission to drive everyone away from the app and back to a certain bay of pirates, has updated its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section to give some deets about how password sharing will work as of the end of March. Spoilers: you’re probably not gonna like this.

According to the streaming service, you will need to log in “at least once every 31 days” via your home Wi-Fi and watch something otherwise you’ll be locked out of your account. Yes, this means if you happen to not watch something on Netflix for 31 days it’ll just shut you the fuck out. Love that.

This change will attempt to eliminate you from giving your Netflix login to your ex, who absolutely does not use watch things using your home’s Wi-Fi. Netflix will see this and tell ’em to get their own account or fuck off, essentially.

On the other hand, this change will give your ex some incentive to come over to your house, so maybe this change isn’t the worst thing ever.

Bringing the smart tv home every 31 days to log in to @netflix pic.twitter.com/AkUvl5It9B — N a h o ܢܗܪ̈ܝܢ 👽 (@yyznaho) February 1, 2023

To make matters worse, if you’re the main account owner and go overseas or to a different location (which doesn’t use your home’s Wi-Fi,) you can ask the streaming service to politely give you a temporary access code that will last for seven days.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The account you’re paying for to watch shows on the go will only let you use it outside of your home for seven fkn days. I can’t think of a single reason why someone would read that and want to suddenly subscribe to the service.

After all, they want more people to buy Netflix accounts, right? How is this something that people would find desirable?

people also travel longer than 7 days… — Bones (@cycnet) February 1, 2023

this is such a wild decision by Netflix lmao like, they're aware of long distance relationships, kids in college, and poor people right? pic.twitter.com/ffzqAhwdWb — Bugs Maytrix 💗🖤💗 (50% off) (@bugsmaytrix) February 1, 2023

Folks online were quick to unearth the Netflix Twitter account’s 2017 tweet which read “love is sharing a password” and mock it.

Oh how times have changed.

pic.twitter.com/v4bIScFsuo — SraSolo #01 • Jurídico Frank e Bill (@SraSolo_) February 1, 2023

With the introduction of ads, increased prices and now these strange rules around password sharing, I wouldn’t be shocked if the streaming service experiences a bit of an exodus.

Time to learn how to [REDACTED FOR LEGAL REASONS] again.