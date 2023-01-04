A group of seven naked men broke into the Byron Bay mansion of millionaire Eddie Phillips aka the “Spa King” for a late-night dip on New Year’s Eve and honestly, if you lived near an empty house known for its pool, wouldn’t you? Kidding, of course.

Police are investigating the incident after Phillips, who was away holidaying in Thailand, logged on to his CCTV system at 3am on Sunday to find the group of nude boys splashing about in his 22-metre infinity pool.

They can be seen jumping in the pool, swimming and posing for photos and videos. In one video, they lined up on the pool steps and twerked. Yes, still butt-naked.

But after the shoot they started trashing the place and allegedly caused $10,000 of damage.

The video shows the men smashing a number of ceramic pots and a statue and throwing furniture into the pool.

Phillips told Nine News the “naked invaders” were “vandals”.

“I would have turned a blind eye to the skinny dipping if there wasn’t any damage but once I discovered there were expensive things, statues … destroyed [and] vandalised, I decided to get my people involved,” Phillips said.

“These guys will be caught and they will be charged by police.”

Phillips’ property is on Byron Bay’s Lighthouse Road, aka “millionaire’s row” overlooking Byron Bay Beach.

Phillips is known as the “Spa King” because he co-founded the Phillip Wain spa business, based primarily in Asia.

NSW Police confirmed in a statement on Wednesday they had launched an investigation into the incident.

“Between 11pm (Saturday December 31, 2022) and 1am (Sunday January 1, 2023), an unknown number of people have entered the backyard of a house on Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay,” the statement said.

“Officers attached to Tweed Byron Police District were later notified and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

NSW Police will be searching social media for the footage — as will the rest of us.