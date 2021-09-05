A major brand, JSHealth Vitamins, have now dropped Nadia Bartel as a promoter after the snorting white powder incident.

JSHealth issued a statement on Sunday announcing the influencer would no longer be working with the brand because they “do not tolerate illicit behaviour.”

“We, like many of you, are shocked and disappointed by the recent actions of an individual who has endorsed our products,” they said in a statement.

“JSHealth fundamentally supports all public health orders in place to keep us safe in this hugely difficult time for so many.

“We do not tolerate illicit behaviour.

“Please know we have taken immediate action and will no longer be working with this individual – or anyone who does not align with our values.”

Nadia Bartel has been a much-talked about name on social media and in the Australian press due to the accidental upload of a three-second video on Thursday night. In the video, the former wife of AFL star Jimmy Bartel is shown snorting white powder off a $1.50 Kmart plate.

The kick in the teeth here is that it’s a clear breach of the strict stay-at-home orders in Victoria, as she appears alongside three other friends (two without masks).

Bartel has since apologised for the video, but it may be too little too late for the influencer who will have undoubtedly lost a number of future brand deals.

“Hi everyone, I have let you all down by my actions,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I take full responsibility and I am committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure I make better choices in future.

“To my family and friends, my business partners and the public health workers trying to keep us all safe, I am embarrassed and remorseful.

“I am truly and deeply sorry. I hope I can earn your forgiveness and, in time, your trust.”

Bartel has previously spoken out about the lockdown, promoting Shadow Pandemic Victoria on her Instagram. The organisation is “a group of mums speaking out for the shadow pandemic crippling our children” and has been criticised for its loose links to the Liberal party.

It’s quite interesting how someone who says she wants the pandemic to ‘end’ for the sake of her children, is actively engaging in behaviour that will only extend it.