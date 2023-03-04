Sources close to Andrew Tate have claimed that the 36-year-old has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Tate is currently being held in a Romanian prison alongside his brother Tristan.

On Saturday morning, prominent Twitch streamer and close friend of Andrew Tate, Adin Ross, tweeted that Tate had contracted lung cancer.

He also used the tweet to re-assert his view that both brothers are not guilty of their alleged crimes.

They really just confirmed Andrew got Lung Cancer. Fuck cancer, praying for my brother 🙏. ❤️. Free Tristian and Andrew Tate immediately. They r innocent — adin (@adinross) March 3, 2023

Adin Ross was one of the five people selected by Tate to be permitted visitation inside the Romanian prison where he’s being held.

I've just filled in my visitation form.



Besides my lawyer, I'm allowed 5 visitors,



4 are family members and the 5th is @adinross — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 18, 2023

A man who is believed to be Tate’s manager also posted to his Instagram Story stating that the former world’s most Google-searched man did indeed have lung cancer.

The man’s actual name is unknown but goes by his Instagram handle The Sartorial Shooter.

His bio on Instagram, which is on private for some reason despite having 141,000 followers, claims he is a “professional problem solver in Dubai”.

“OK a lot of people are asking me if Tate lung cancer story is true,” he wrote in the Story.

“Yes it’s true, I was the one driving with him to and from the hospitals in Dubai.

“I don’t have any more specifics to share.”

Andrew Tate’s manager confirms reports that the disgraced media personality has been diagnosed with lung cancer. pic.twitter.com/KKoQplLm3e — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 3, 2023

There has been no official word from Tate himself concerning the matter.

The only mainstream social media platform that Tate remains unbanned on is Twitter where of his most recent posts is a long-winded thread on why you shouldn’t take mindset tips from “the happy man”.

Don’t take mindset tips from the happy man.



Take them from the depressed miserable man who performs exceptionally.



Everybody can preach positivity in the sunshine.



A CHILD can be happy when things are going well. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 3, 2023

Unsurprisingly, social media has since become awash with people reacting to the rumour of Tate’s cancer diagnosis with posts similar to the ones below.

Andrew Tate supporters: I can’t believe he got lung cancer man the matrix is tryna kill him



Also Tate in every photo: pic.twitter.com/2gDa03cjLm — 𝙻𝙺 ⛥ (@LKnevermisses) March 3, 2023

“Andrew Tate has been diagnosed with lung cancer” pic.twitter.com/oZu31hYrYB — emma (@flwrs8Os) March 3, 2023

Andrew Tate got lung cancer?? Dude’s not even taking his OWN advice pic.twitter.com/wQuT2TxBhc — FBIÖpenUp ✰ (@CeeTeeLive) March 3, 2023

Regardless of whether the rumour is true, it has been a disastrous few months for Andrew Tate.

On December 29, DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) in Romania released a statement confirming it raided the homes of several suspects linked to coercion, physical violence, sexual exploitation and rape.

It said it identified six victims in a trafficking case who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by members of an alleged crime unit.

The Tate brothers were not named in the statement, but local publication Gândul confirmed it did indeed pertain to them.

They have since been held in Romanian prison awaiting trial.