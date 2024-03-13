Four years after a series of bizarre monoliths appeared in remote locations all around the world, a hiker has found yet another one deep in the Welsh countryside.

Cast your mind back to 2020 and you may remember those bizarre monolith appearances, the first of which appeared in the Utah desert. After that, the strange objects then spread to dozens of other locations all around the world.

In fact, the location of the Utah monument was so remote that it was believed to have stood there for years, before being spotted by biologists counting bighorn sheep from a helicopter.

The Utah monument spotted in 2020. Image: Supplied.

Now, a Welsh jogger says he has come across another 10ft metal structure, this time standing on Hay Bluff hill in the muddy fields of Powys uplands.

“When I first saw it, I was a bit taken aback as it looked like some sort of a UFO,” said Craig Muir, a builder who lives nearby.

“It seemed like a very fine metallic [material], almost like a surgical steel. The steel structure was almost 10ft long and looked perfectly levelled and steady, despite the weather being windy.”

Muir’s description perfectly matches earlier monuments, and he also said there was no way to drive to the top of the hill, meaning it must have been carried by a group of people or dropped by a helicopter.

We shouldn’t discount delivery by UFO either.

“It didn’t seem like it was chucked in there, instead it has been accurately put in the ground,” he said.

“However, there were no obvious tracks around it and one would think that there would be a lot of mess around it, but there wasn’t.”

Back when the first monoliths appeared conspiracy theories were abundant, with many suggesting aliens were responsible for the structure. It was also noted that it resembled the monolith in 2001 A Space Odyssey, and even the Utah Bureau of Land Management got in on the fun.

“Although we can’t comment on active investigations, the Bureau of Land Management would like to remind public land visitors that using, occupying, or developing the public lands or their resources without a required authorization is illegal, no matter what planet you are from,” it said in a statement.

As of yet, responsibility for the Welsh monolith has not been claimed, but with a missing Princess and now a mysterious structure, it could be that the alien invasion of Great Britain has now started.