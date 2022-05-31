The beloved and severely underrated Mona Lisa, princess of Italy, has been smeared with cake. Well, her protective glass has been, thank Da Vinci. A French man staging an environmental protest smeared the cake on Monday. I simply must know what Mona Lisa has to do with anything.

At about midday in the middle of Paris, a 36-year-old man disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair rolled right up to the historically-revered painting, got up and threw a cake right at it.

According to onlookers, he also attempted to “smash the bulletproof glass”. My friend, you are going to need more than just a vanilla cake and the rage of the French to do that. Mona Lisa has endured far worse.

After slamming the cake onto Mona’s impenetrable glass, the man then began to throw red roses onto the Louvre’s floor before he was apprehended by security.

In the vid below you can see him safely getting escorted out of the building. Sounds about white.

Apparently, the man was yelling the following in French:

“Think about the Earth. There are people destroying the Earth… All artists think about the Earth. That’s why I did it. Think about the planet.”

Okay, dude. You got the attention you were after but is the Louvre really the best place to protest for environmental action? I can’t imagine the Mona Lisa is emitting much garbage into the sky. Leave her alone!

“[The man] simulated being handicapped to be able to use a wheelchair and get close to the work installed inside a secure case,” said a Louvre spokesperson in an official statement.

“This individual threw a cake, which he had hidden in his personal belongings, onto the Mona Lisa’s glass screen.”

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the protestor was arrested and sent to the police psychiatric unit in Paris.

Hopefully this incident doesn’t start any beef between the Italians and the French. The only thing we love more than pasta is our girl Mona Lisa.

I’m just glad that the painting is protected to the high heavens. Having her fall to a cake smear would not have been an iconic downfall for our girl.