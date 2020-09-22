Thanks for signing up!

Chris and Patrick Vörös are twin brothers from Canada. They’re pro wrestlers, but when they’re not in the ring, they busy making complete and utter dinguses of themselves online.

Quizzing themselves using a TikTok filter, the twins have been spending their days broadcasting to the entire app instances of their own endearing ignorance. None more endearing, than when they were asked to name the artist who painted the Mona Lisa.

For those of you playing at home, the answer is of course Leonardo da Vinci. However when the twins read that, all they could muster was a dazed and confused “DA VINKI?!”

But wait, there’s more! The above clip is just a snippet from an earlier video where they answer even more questions with even more foolishness. Peep it below:

I, for one, like to imagine these two rascals as being the older brothers of the “yuhhhh, get in to it” girl. One can dream.

Now the internet’s infatuated with the Da Vinki himbos, to say the least.

The harmonized “Davinky?” will haunt me til the end of days — ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ™️ (@SpiderThan) September 16, 2020

It’s giving Caucasian Shark Tale jellyfish energy ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ZEAeSyddUz — Sophie 101 (@_Sophie_KK_) September 16, 2020

And now, for the closing chapter of the Da Vinki chronicle.

The good news is that the twins actially released some pretty fun-looking merch off the back of their sudden virality

The bad news, of course, is that this means the meme is now dead.

Rest in peace, Da Vinki. We hardly knew ya.