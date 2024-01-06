Michael Bolton Reveals He Had Brain Tumour In Heartbreaking New Year’s Post To Fans

In an upsetting turn to what had been a positive start to 2024, singer Michael Bolton has shared on social media that he was been diagnosed with a brain tumour, and is recovering from surgery.

Bolton made the announcement to his Facebook and Instagram pages today.

He wished fans a happy new year but admitted that 2023 contained “some very unexpected challenges” for him.

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumour, which required immediate surgery,” shared the 70-year-old musician.

The ‘When A Man Loves A Woman’ singer quickly quelled his fans’ fears by stating that the surgery was a success.

He is now in recovery with his loved ones, where he will remain over the coming months.

Michael Bolton’s upsetting announcement on social media. Source: Instagram @michaelbolton

Bolten also noted that even though this medical emergency has impacted his ability to perform and tour, he hopes to get back on stage as soon as he can, with updates incoming.

He then thanked his fans: “I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years.”

Bolton began his career in the performing rock music, but became internationally acclaimed during the late 80s and early 90s for his love ballad bangers such as ‘How Am I Supposed To Live Without You’ and ‘Go The Distance’ from the Hercules soundtrack.

Fans responded with an outpour of loving comments to Bolton and his family during this difficult time, including fellow American music artists Debbie Gibson and Richard Marx, rapper Awkwafina, and Community star Ken Jeong.

“Sending you so much love and healing my dear brother. You’ve got this,” wrote Marx.

Younger generations may also know him for his comedic work with SNL trio The Lonely Island on their song ‘Jack Sparrow‘, their movie Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and the 2017 Valentine’s special parody Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special.