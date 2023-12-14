Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Andre Braugher’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed As Lung Cancer

Andre Braugher — the actor best known for his role as the beloved Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine — died on Monday from what his reps described as a “brief illness”. Now, a representative for the late star has confirmed that his cause of death was lung cancer.

Speaking to Deadline, a spokesperson on behalf of Braugher said that the 61-year-old had been diagnosed with the disease a few months before his tragic death.

He is survived by his wife Ami Brabson whom he met after playing a married couple on Homicide: Life on the Street alongside her in 1993. Life imitates art, I guess.

They have three children together, John Wesley, Michael and Isiah.

NINE NINE!!!!! (Image: Getty / John P. Fleenor)

While Braugher has had a stellar career spanning over 30 years in a myriad of dramatic roles, it was his role as Captain Raymond Holt which resonated with young audiences.

Surrounded by actor-comedians, it was Braugher’s innate ability to simultaneously understand comedic timing and be his co-star’s anchor that helped Brooklyn Nine-Nine be so damn funny. In fact, during an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2014, Braugher said that he was more than happy to stick to the script while his co-stars did whatever the fuck they wanted.

“I’m the string, they’re the kites,” he explained.

“I’m really a believer in the script. I don’t want to embarrass myself by jumping out here with professional comedians trying to catch up. They’re much too swift for me. The best I can do at this moment really is to ride the rapids and try to stay afloat.”

The news of Braugher’s passing has been a devastating blow for his family, friends and fans who have honoured him through a series of touching tributes.

I think one of the things that strikes me the most in the aftermath of his passing is how important his character was to so many young people. Brooklyn Nine-Nine was a show that so many of us turned to in dark times to escape and give us a cheeky giggle. And it certainly wouldn’t have been the same without Braugher’s perfect portrayal of the uptight, straighty-180, Sex And The City-loving, wonderfully gay Captain that was Raymond Holt.

Rest in peace, king.