Today, on this sacred Friday, Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns to our screens for its seventh season.

The good people at SBS are fast-tracking the brand new season, which kicks off with a double episode tonight. If you’ve somehow dodged all the teasers, trailers, and first looks then here’s what you need to know. In season 7, Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) is demoted to a patrolman at the hands of… Wuntch (Kyra Sedgwick), and he’s still trying to get used to his new role. Meanwhile, Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews) has been promoted to lieutenant, so he’s running the bullpen now. Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago told PEDESTRIAN.TV a little while ago that “big things” are coming this season so stay tuned. She also promised that Amy and Jake (Andy Samberg) more than make up for the lack of PDA in season 6. Make of that what you will.

You can watch the double episode on SBS tonight, February 7 at 8.30pm. Then single episodes will air weekly from Friday, February 14 at 8.30pm. OR, episode 1 will be available to stream before the official broadcast on SBS On Demand. The episode isn’t up just yet (I checked) but SBS says it’ll be uploaded today at 12.31pm. Cute lunch break, just saying.

IMPORTANT: Episodes will only be available On Demand for 35 days from the date of broadcast. Then it expires. In other words, watch it immediately.

SBS has listed all the important dates and times, which you can check out / bookmark / screenshot / circle / highlight / underline right HERE.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 premieres tonight 8.30pm on SBS.

NINE-NINE.