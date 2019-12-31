Micah Downey, who appeared on the reality show Bride and Prejudice, passed away over the weekend, his former partner has revealed.

In an Instagram post this afternoon, Milly Johnson, who appeared on the show with Downey when the pair were a couple, told her followers that he died on Saturday.

“It is so sad & unbelievably surreal that I am making this post,” she wrote, adding:

“On the 28 December 2019 Micah Patrick Downey passed away. I am struggling to put into words how sad & heartbreaking this is. I just hope he is at peace wherever he is & that he will always be watching over his babies. A bad, bad dream. I can’t believe you’re not here. Rest In Peace Micah.”

The Seven network also released a statement, saying:

“The team at Bride & Prejudice is devastated by the news of the loss of Micah Downey. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

The pair appeared on the show in an attempt to convince Milly’s mother to approve of their relationship, but they decided to break up while filming.

Johnson later spoke about their split, saying:

“We had been on and off for sometime. I loved him. He is the father to my son and baby on the way. It was such a hard decision to make not only breaking off the wedding but also breaking up with Micah for the last time. Everything I hoped and dreamed for just came [crashing] down.”

His cause of death has not been revealed.