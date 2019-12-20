In case you haven’t looked outside today, it’s really fucking hot. So hot, in fact, that roads in South Australia are literally melting before peoples’ eyes.

Its been a monstrous 24-hours for South Australia in particular, with Nullarbor hitting a scorching 49.9C on Thursday.

But Port Augusta on the coast of South Australia’s Spencer Gulf has really taken the cake because the roads are MELTING.

The Port Augusta City Council had to take to Facebook to warn residents of “bleeding” roads throughout the rural town.

“The roads should be avoided and only used by local residents – please take an alternate route during this extreme weather,” the Facebook post read.

The post has been shared over 300 times since Thursday morning, with the road now being used as a symbol for the truly fucked up weather we’re currently experiencing.

This isn’t the first time we’ve experienced melting roads in Australia this year, with a similar phenomenon occurring in NSW back in January. Port Macquarie’s Oxley Highway began melting as a result of extreme heat on January 17, according to SMH.

The local temperature gauge on Port Augusta’s Commercial Road hit a whopping 50 degrees at its peak on Wednesday, and has continued to hover above 40C for the remainder of the week.

Temperature gauge on Commercial Road, Port Augusta has just hit 50!!! Offical @BOM_SA readings are still sitting at 45 degrees. @9NewsAdel pic.twitter.com/rMnaA6wYEc — Lucy Hinton (@LucyHinton_9) December 18, 2019

Residents of the Upper Spencer Gulf region (Port Augusta, Whyalla and Port Pirie) have also reported fuel “bubbling” out of the pump, according to Facebook user Katlyn Mitchell.

“Couldn’t believe it when I fuelled up the fuel was bubbling,” the post said. “I asked the lady at the counter and she said it won’t be long before they will have to stop selling fuel as it’s boiling. Something I’ve never seen before.”

The Upper Spencer Gulf News also reports that supermarkets in the nearby city of Whyalla were constantly restocking their supply of Zooper Doopers to keep up with extreme demand. Give the people what they want, they want the Zooper Doopers.

Australia has broken the record for the hottest day ever for two consecutive days this week on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the record currently sitting at a *very* unpleasant 41.9C.