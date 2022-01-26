Wild and “very dangerous” thunderstorms passed over Victoria on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning and did you remember to take your washing inside? Because I sure didn’t.

The thunderstorm triggered flood warnings across the state and left thousands of homes without power.

More than 5,000 homes were without power as of 8am Thursday, mostly in Melbourne’s north and west and the western parts of the state, as the thunderstorm moves south-east.

The thunderstorm has already brought record-breaking rainfall and flash flooding, with warnings of “life-threatening” flooding from the Bureau of Meteorology and SES this morning.

⚠️⚠️ THUNDERSTORMS with INTENSE RAINFALL that may lead to LIFE-THREATENING FLASH FLOODING are occurring over central and eastern parts of southern #Victoria. #Vicweather

Keep up to date with the latest warnings: https://t.co/ePB3DDqoCx pic.twitter.com/khZ97bgIIE — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) January 26, 2022

The thunderstorm hit Mildura on the state’s north-western border first, where residents were advised to stay indoors. 75mm of rain was recorded overnight, and five people were reportedly rescued from flooded roads.

But the first severe thunderstorm warnings came at 6am when the storm was above the Macedon Ranges in central Vic.

“Intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is likely,” the warning read.

In the region Malmsbury recorded 56.2mm in one hour, and Trentham Reservoir copped 38.6mm.

Arthurs Creek, 33km north of Melbourne, recorded 41.6mm in an hour.

Thunder and lightening also rolled across the state, with some wild images emerging online.

This looked ominous when the storm came over Werribee earlier! @VicStormChasers #Melbourne #Storm – a few nice loud cracks of thunder too! pic.twitter.com/dsPm1eA4ZD — dazcoull (@dazcoull) January 26, 2022

The thunderstorm passed over the north of Melbourne around 9am and down to the state’s south-east, but storms and showers are forecast to return this afternoon.

No injuries have been reported but SES has advised people to avoid the roads where possible, stay indoors and away from windows.

On ABC Radio Melbourne an SES spokesperson reminded listeners that it only tales 15cm of water to make a car float.

The thunderstorm was caused by tropical moisture travelling down from northern Australia to all other parts of the country this week. It’s also part of the La Niña weather event that has brought more rain and cooler weather to Australia this summer than usual.

La Niña is expected to peak in early autumn.

And NSW people if you’re reading this feeling smug, storms are also due to hit Sydney on Sunday with several stormy and rainy days to follow. Sorry!