Incontinence Shark Mark Latham Reckons Progress Shark Is ‘Garbage’, Making It More Iconic

NSW One Nation’s head muppet Mark Latham has taken some time out of his very busy day to criticise a giant model of a shark with a rainbow flag draped over it (progress shark, my father and my friend). You show that shark who’s boss, buddy. You’re looking really tough, my guy, looking reeeeeeeal masculine and shit right now. Unf.

For something to truly become iconic in the LGBTQIA+ world, it needs to be criticised by the right-wing gargoyles. After all, that’s how we know we’re doing shit right and disrupting the status quo.

I didn’t really expect a fkn shark with a rainbow on it to cause a huge stir among the right-wing snowflakes, but hey, that’s on me. I mean, alleged but not so alleged transphobe Katherine Deves was complaining about the Coogee rainbow yesterday so, nothing surprises me anymore.

Latham took to Twitter to write his feelings about the progress shark tickling his fins the wrong way.

“(Premier Dominic) Perrottet and his ministers bash our great community clubs while funding this garbage. Today’s Liberal and National Parties in action.”

My dude, my guy, my man, my bro… it’s just a gay shark.

The queer community on the other hand has been overjoyed by the presence of progress shark. He’s a legend and an icon and I would probably take a bullet for him, maybe. Only if he asked me to. He hasn’t mentioned anything yet.

Please enjoy some splendid memes about our new oceanic overlord.

Sydney World Pride progress shark is where it’s at! pic.twitter.com/CWDCk1cGhF — Art Simone (@ArtSimone) February 3, 2023

I kinda want a progress Sharknado movie to come out. It would give homophobes and transphobes a heart attack.

This next meme, however, sent me to the deepest caverns of the ocean.

In case you missed it, “progress shark” is an installation at the Australian Museum in Darlinghurst to celebrate Sydney WorldPride, which will be running from February 17 to March 5. The legendary shark statue was made gay by Sydney artist George Buchanan, to who we must pledge allegiance for their iconic work.

More than 500,000 people are expected to get out there and celebrate WorldPride this year, and those are just the men I’m bringing with me to the function.

See you out there friends!