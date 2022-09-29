The incredible Coogee Rainbow will be receiving a much-needed facelift, adding five colours to transform it into the Progress Pride Flag. I am simply obsessed with the decision to do this. Coogee Beach has never looked so fabulous.

Randwick City Council announced it would be updating the rainbow on Wednesday via a press release.

The transformation will be part of a massive project to install 45 rainbows across Sydney in time for Sydney World Pride from February-March 2023.

“Randwick Council is proud to partner with Sydney World Pride as part of the 45 Rainbows initiative,” said Mayor Dylan Parker.

“The Coogee Rainbow is a celebration for our vibrant queer community. Positioned right at the entry of Coogee Beach the rainbow celebrates diversity and inclusion, and boldly acknowledges our LGBTQIA+ community.”

According to the press release, the brand new Coogee Rainbow will host a myriad of fun events during Sydney World Pride including live music, performances and photo ops with the rainbow itself.

Randwick City Council is also open to suggestions for events that will help celebrate LGBTQIA+ people, so if you have any, write in! Maybe stray away from suggesting something like a poppers rave though.

“I can’t wait to see the beautiful Coogee rainbow updated with the new colours in time for Sydney World Pride, and see our community on the sands,” said Parker.

Honestly, I’m not surprised that Randwick City Council is making these progressive changes. I mean, the mayor is an absolute king.

He’s also incredibly attractive which adds to his king points. Let us all pause what we’re doing to bask in how incredible this man is.

A quick three from me:

👍The Ocean Pool Restoration program is well underway!

👍 The Disability Inclusion Action Plan is currently open for your feedback.

👍 Save the date for the Eco Living Festival – it's back! pic.twitter.com/NUweaMFH6z — Dylan Parker (@RandwickMayor) August 17, 2022

Thank you and your team for bringing us the Progress Pride Flag, Mr Parker.

Not to sound cheesy, but going to Coogee Beach with my boyfriend and seeing the Coogee Rainbow always makes me feel safe and embraced by the area and people around me. It’s something so small but it really does make a huge difference.

Upgrading the rainbow to include even more members of the LGBTQIA+ community is an immaculate decision. Helping even more queer people feel safe in the areas they live/enjoy visiting is always a positive thing. A huge fuck yes to all of this.