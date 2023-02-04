Meet ‘Progress Shark’, The WorldPride Sydney Installation Capturing Everyone’s Hearts & Minds

Bow down, mere mortals because our new overlord has surfaced from the darkest depths of the ocean. Meet Progress Shark, the unassuming installation at Sydney WorldPride 2023 that has won the internet’s hearts and minds.

So what in the flaming galahs is this all about?

Well, Progress Shark is perched just outside the Australian Museum in Darlinghurst where there’s currently an exhibition on sharks. What are the chances?

According to a post by the official Sydney WorldPride Instagram account, “the Museum will be transforming its iconic shark statue in support and recognition of the LGBTQIA+ community, with the help of Sydney artist George Buchanan“.

Incredible scenes. Go George and go Progress Shark.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney WorldPride 2023 (@sydneyworldpride)

The comments section of the Instagram post agreed that installation was easily the best invention since sliced bread.

Hit Network’s Nic Kelly as well as Drag Race‘s Art Simone and Courtney Act were part of the chorus who voiced their aquatic allegiance to the installation.

The memes also spilled over onto Twitter where the conversation picked up right where it left off.

Sydney World Pride progress shark is where it’s at! pic.twitter.com/CWDCk1cGhF — Art Simone (@ArtSimone) February 3, 2023

Babe, wake up. Progress shark just dropped. pic.twitter.com/g3tXhhFGLx — Andrew Macfarlane (@andrewmacfnz) February 3, 2023

Progress Shark must be protected at all costs pic.twitter.com/TB3WpMjbSZ — 𖤐 (@jaytert0t) February 4, 2023

The rainbow installation is one of many new dotted around the city in anticipation of the weeks-long festival.

The actual events kick off on Feb 17 and run until March 5 featuring performances from pop heavy-hitters like Charli XCX, Jessica Mauboy and Kylie Minogue.

But just to clarify, the real headline act, Progress Shark, is viewable right this very minute. So, what are you still doing here reading this article? Go and get a photo with our rainbow fish friend. Quick!

If you’re keen to learn a little more about why it’s so damn significant that WorldPride is happening in Sydney this year, you can read our cheeky lil’ explainer here.

Happy WorldPride Sydney 2023, gang! May you meet all the rainbow-coloured marine creatures you desire.