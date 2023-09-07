US TikTokers Have Lost It Over How Fucken Aussie Liam & Margot Sound In This Resurfaced Clip Aye

Plenty of Australian acting exports who have hit the big time owe a lot of their success to humble beginnings cutting their teeth on the sets of Neighbours and Home and Away. In fact, two of our hottest A-listers, Margot Robbie and Liam Hemsworth, spent time together perfecting the craft while starring on Neighbours.

In uncovered footage from 2008 that’s doing the rounds on TikTok, Margot and Liam can be seen ACTING their little lives out in a tense scene that can only be described as Chekov-ian in many aspects. Playing the roles of Donna Freedman and Josh Taylor, it appears they have some shit to sort out.

While you might stop to chuckle at the incredibly impassioned delivery of such lines as, “talk to the hand” or “cut the pity party” there’s another aspect of the footage that is truly sending people in the comments.

Much like the H20-ification of TikTok which swept the world with “Cleo, Oh naur” a’plenty, Americans still can’t seem to believe how Australian these two Australian actors sound. Go figure!

“I forgot Margot is Aussie,” wrote one user.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard him talk with his Aussie accent,” wrote another.

“Are they speaking English,” continued another.

And on and on it goes.

Whilst I relish at any opportunity to mock Americans who think literally no other continent or accent exists outside of their borders, I must admit, Margot and Liam are kind of difficult to understand in this clip.

No shade, but truly thank god for the subtitles.