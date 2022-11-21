Multiple students have suffered injuries from an explosion this afternoon at Manly West Public School in Balgowlah, NSW.

According to Nine News, the explosion was caused by a combination of sodium bicarbonate and methylated spirits during a science experiment.

The explosion reportedly burned 11 students, however, only one of the injuries is said to be “serious”.

A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed in a statement that everything is “under control”, and no one else was injured in the blast.

More to come.