Multiple students have suffered injuries from an explosion this afternoon at Manly West Public School in Balgowlah, NSW.
According to Nine News, the explosion was caused by a combination of sodium bicarbonate and methylated spirits during a science experiment.
The explosion reportedly burned 11 students, however, only one of the injuries is said to be “serious”.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed in a statement that everything is “under control”, and no one else was injured in the blast.
More to come.
