CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with domestic violence offences after a 36-year-old woman and three children died in a car crash near Leeton in NSW.

The woman and three boys, aged 10, 11, and 12, left a home in Yanco shortly after 11pm on Tuesday, after which their car hit a pole. The vehicle then veered off the road and crashed down into a water channel, landing on its roof.

Tragically, there were no survivors.

Officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District allege the rear door of the Yanco home was kicked in and a resident was threatened shortly before the crash.

Detectives then arrested the 32-year-old man, who the Sydney Morning Herald reported was the woman’s boyfriend, and a 50-year-old woman who is understood to be his mother on Wednesday.

No charges were laid in relation to the crash, however, the man was charged with two counts of stalking and/or intimidation with the intent to cause fear or physical harm in a domestic setting, and one count of aggravated break and enter with intent to commit a serious indictable offence.

He has been refused bail and will appear in Griffith Local Court today (Thursday 6 April).

The older woman was released without charge, pending further inquiries.

According to Destroy the Joint, a watchdog which keeps a tally of women killed due to violence across Australia, eight women have been killed this year. It’s worth noting that this number does not include certain deaths in which court cases and coronial hearings are not yet finalised.

Journalist and femicide researcher Sherele Moody also keeps tally of women killed in acts of violence across Australia, and according to her stats, 13 women have been killed this year.

When does it end?

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.