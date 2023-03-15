Family Of Tasmanian Mum Jacqui Purton Shares Tributes As Police Charge 38YO Man With Her Murder

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

The family of a Tasmanian mum-of-four who was allegedly murdered has shared heart-wrenching tributes honouring her memory.

Jacqui Purton, 37, was mowed down by a car at a rural property in Campania, Tasmania at about 3.30am on Monday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacqui’s father Scott took to Facebook to grieve his daughter and posted a tribute to her.

“My heart and my family’s hearts have been ripped apart in a tragic day for us,” he wrote.

“Jacqui, U will always be loved and remembered by us all.

“To my grandkids, words cannot express how your mum loved U all.

“My heart goes out to U all luv a father and a grandfather RIP my buitiful [sic] daughter”.

Jacqui’s sister Zoe Purton also took to GoFundMe where she wrote about how kind her sister had been.

“Her life was taken from her so selfishly, leaving behind a beautiful 20-year-old daughter and three young sons, her daughter will now care for,” she wrote.

“Anyone who knew Jacqui knew how loving and caring her soul was.”

Police charged a 38-year-old man with Jacqui’s murder on Tuesday, who they say was known to her.

The man is set to appear in Hobart Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

According to Destroy the Joint, a watchdog which keeps a tally of women killed due to violence across Australia, Jacqui Purton is the eighth woman to be killed this year. It’s worth noting that this number does not include certain deaths in which court cases and coronial hearings are not yet finalised.

Journalist and femicide researcher Sherele Moody also keeps tally of women killed in acts of violence across Australia, and according to her stats, Jacqui is the 13th woman to be killed this year and the second in the last seven days.

To put that into perspective, we’re only 10 weeks into the year.

