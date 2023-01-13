CONTENT WARNING: This article contains descriptions of assault.

Disturbing CCTV footage of a man attacking a female jogger from behind in Western Sydney last month has been released as police look for the assailant.

The woman was jogging along Railway Parade in Lidcombe around 6.50pm on December 29 when a stranger can be seen grabbing her from behind and dragging her to the ground before running away.

The good news is that the woman did not suffer any serious physical injuries. The bad news is that the man is yet to be apprehended.

In an effort to find him police have released video footage of the alleged assault for assistance in their investigation. It’s fkn scary.

The woman can be seen jogging in daylight — it doesn’t get dark in Sydney until around 8pm at this time of year. Can we do literally anything without fearing for our safety??

The man in the video has been described to be of Asian appearance, approximately 20 to 25 years old, about 170cm tall, with shoulder length black hair and a slim build.

He was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt, similarly coloured track pants with a white stripe and white shoes.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may be able to identify the man has been urged to contact Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. You can also contact them via their website.

NSW Police also reminded people not to report information to them via DMs on Facebook or other social media. Official channels only, people!

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.