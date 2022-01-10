Horrible footage has emerged of a man bashing a random stranger in a park for… getting too close to him on a run? Make it make sense.

9 News has shared shocking footage of a Melbourne man exercising in a park with his family, before he appears to attack a random passerby, apparently provoked by his proximity.

In the footage captured by a cyclist at McAlister Oval in Parkville, the dad can be seen running towards the jogger before grabbing the back of his neck and kneeing him in the face repeatedly.

A woman believed to be his partner can be heard screaming “stop it” as he continues to beat the jogger, while a child can be heard crying out in the background.

An angry father, concerned about the threat of #COVID19, has attacked a stranger in Parkville, for getting too close to his family. The stunned victim told @ajhegarty9 he was just going for a run. #9News pic.twitter.com/EVytDo169A — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) January 7, 2022

The victim in question, who identified himself to 9 News only as Simone, said that the man had told him to stay away from his family, even though he believed he had already kept a safe distance.

“I was so far away from them and this guy deliberately hit me without any reason,” he said, per 9 News.

“They were telling me I was a danger to the community, that I should have stayed away from them, and I really don’t know why. I was just running. It’s a disgrace, honestly.”

9 News reported that the man attacked Simone seemingly out of “concern” for COVID. Right.

Because someone worried about social distancing would totally get all up in a stranger’s face to fight about it, instead of just… walking away and maintaining a safe distance. Sure, Jan.

Hold up, was he concerned about covid hence why he attacked him? Because bashing a stranger over covid is prob the LAST thing you wanna do. Genius. — J.West (@cubical83) January 8, 2022

Either way, I think it’s safe to say that COVID concern does not hold up as an excuse to bash a stranger in a park. And the racial optics here don’t look good either.

Victoria Police are not currently investigating the matter because it hasn’t officially been reported to the police.