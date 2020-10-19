2020 has taken so much from us, but apparently not Magic Mike Live because the extremely horny show is still slated to premiere in Australia this year. Sydney, you lucky binch.

Magic Mike Live will have its Aussie premiere in Sydney from Thursday, 17 December at the Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park.

This premiere season of Magic Mike Live will be the first production around the world (!!!) to return to the big stage after the pandemic shut down the industry.

That absolutely whips, if I do say so myself.

For those unacquainted with the event, it was created and directed by the one and only Channing Tatum. It’s pretty much a 360-degree live dance and acrobatic show based on the films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL.

Here’s a wee snippet of what you can expect, although I’m sure you all have a rough idea of what the show involves. Read: hot, hot men.

It goes without saying that you have to be at least 18 years old to attend the spicy event.

The all-new production in Australia will be performed in this fuck-off huge Spiegeltent (a very, very big tent), specifically designed and built for Aussie audiences.

And when I say “very, very big”, I mean it’s two stories, has a glass lobby, custom bars, a mini food hall, and an indoor and outdoor area.

Oh, and it is most definitely a COVID-Safe venue.

Tickets to the Sydney leg of the tour kick off from $59, with presale available via Ticketmaster right now.

The show was originally set to premiere in Melbourne earlier this year, but COVID-19 put a pin in that. Instead, the event will debut in the city next June, which is surely when things will be (COVID) normal. Here’s hoping, anyway.

Brisbane and Perth – Magic Mike Live will be coming to your neck of the woods too, but there’s no date set just yet. In the meantime, you can eagerly sign up to the waiting lists HERE.

Happy to report you can find the full cast online as well, with and without their shirts.